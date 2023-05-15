2 draft picks remain unsigned after CB Kei’Trel inks deal with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals signed another of their nine draft picks. On Monday, the team announced cornerback Kei’Trel Clark signed his four-year rookie deal at the team’s training facility in Tempe.

Clark was the first of two sixth-round selections the Cardinals had in the 2023 NFL draft, selected 180th overall.

With his signing, the only two draft picks who have yet to sign their deals — second-round linebacker B.J. Ojulari and third-round cornerback Garrett Williams.

Clark’s signing caps an important few days in his life.

He was excused from the first two days of rookie minicamp to attend his college graduation at Louisville. He is the first in his family to graduate from college. That happened on Saturday. Two days, he signs his first NFL contract, a dream come true for pretty much every player who does so.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire