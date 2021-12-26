2 disturbing Washington statistics

“Statistics are for losers.” Perhaps you have heard that one many times over the years?

However, I ran across two disturbing Washington Football Team statistics this past week.

Both involve the Washington offense, and both involve their primary weapons.

leaders in perfectly-blocked runs so far this year. One thing to note cuz he's playing tonight – Antonio Gibson has just one less perfectly-blocked run than Jonathan Taylor, but has half as many yards on such plays: pic.twitter.com/2ACqvtFQ7z — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) December 21, 2021

In the above tweet, you will notice that WFT running back Antonio Gibson has experienced 92 perfectly-blocked runs at the point of attack, according to PFF. You also see that is the second-highest amongst NFL backs, only one behind Jonathan Taylor of the Colts.

Yet, what dropped my jaw was though Taylor had 940 yards for 10.1 yards per carry on these plays, Gibson has only compiled 460 yards for 5.0 yards per carry on his perfectly-blocked runs.

I do recall Chris Cooley in his WFT game film reviews commenting several times during the 2020 season that Gibson should have been gaining more yards than he was on plays blocked well by the WFT.

I understand new QB Garrett Gilbert was a quick replacement, but here is the second alarming statistic: Terry McLaurin, in his last four games, has recorded a mere nine receptions, not a single touchdown, and a mere 124 yards. What is up with this lack of production?

The last game continued the trend when McLaurin against Philadelphia was targeted only four times, resulting in two completions for 51 yards, and one of those went for 46 yards.

Yes, sometimes statistics can be misleading, and then there are times statistics reveal the reality that needs to be addressed.

Scott Turner must design more early in games where McLaurin is the primary target, and Washington quarterbacks must get the ball to McLaurin MUCH more often.