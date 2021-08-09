2 dead, 4 injured in crash at Hwy. 10 intersection south of Little Falls

A collision at a central Minnesota intersection killed two people in one SUV and injured four in another, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 10 south of Little Falls about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the State Patrol.

Two people in a Buick Encore, 85-year-old driver Margaret C. Schmitz, and 46-year-old passenger Loren M. Schmitz, both of nearby Pierz, died at the scene, the patrol said.

A family of four from Webster City, Iowa, were in a Lincoln Navigator and survived their injuries. They were identified as driver Luke D. Ahrens, 37, and passengers Lea J. Ahrens, 38; Mavryk D. Ahrens, 11; and Gage N. Ahrens, 9.

The Navigator was heading north on Hwy. 10 and had the right of way when the Encore entered the intersection from the west on 113th Street and was struck broadside, the patrol said.

