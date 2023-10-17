It's Year 2 for David Ragland. Where do voters think UE will finish in the MVC?
ST. LOUIS — Unsurprisingly, outside expectations are low for the University of Evansville men’s basketball team heading into coach David Ragland’s second season in charge. In the same breath, though, they are higher than they were last year.
The Purple Aces were picked to finish 11th out of 12 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason coaches and media poll. They're 29 points ahead of last-place Valparaiso and 63 behind Illinois-Chicago in 10th.
UE has finished last in the MVC in four of the past five seasons.
Kenny Strawbridge Jr. was the lone Ace to receive preseason all-conference recognition, landing on the second team. He is the first UE men’s player on a preseason team since 2021 when Shamar Givance was honored. Strawbridge earned All-MVC Third Team honors last season.
Drake was touted as the favorite for the third consecutive season, picking up 24 of 47 first-place votes. Bulldogs lead man Tucker DeVries, the son of coach Darian DeVries and a name frequently included on NBA Draft boards, was tabbed as preseason player of the year.
The Aces underwent a roster makeover after a program-worst 5-27 finish last season with 12 newcomers joining the team, nine of which are on scholarship. Strawbridge and Yacine Toumi are the lone returning starters from the season-ending loss to Indiana State.
Here’s how pollsters voted with first-place votes in parenthesis:
Drake (24) 558
Northern Iowa (19) 524
Bradley (3) 487
Indiana State 402
Belmont 400
Missouri State (1) 386
Murray State 292
Illinois State 237
UIC 157
Evansville 96
Valparaiso 66
(For transparency, here’s how I voted: Drake, Bradley, Northern Iowa, Indiana State, Belmont, Missouri State, Murray State, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Evansville, UIC, Valparaiso)
The Valley is making a push to be a multi-bid NCAA Tournament league for the first time in three years. Drake and Loyola Chicago, which has since departed for the Atlantic 10, both made the Big Dance in 2021 and each won a game, with the Ramblers reaching the Sweet 16. The conference wants its members to schedule in a way that puts each team, should results go its way, in a position to compete for an at-large bid.
Here are the Preseason All-MVC First and Second Teams based on voters’ selections:
First Team:
Tucker DeVries, Drake, Player of the Year
Donovan Clay, Missouri State
Bowen Born, Northern Iowa
Malevy Leons, Bradley
Cade Tyson, Belmont
Second Team:
Tytan Anderson, Northern Iowa
Robbie Avila, Indiana State
Darnell Brodie, Drake
Julian Larry, Indiana State
Rob Perry, Murray State
Kenny Strawbridge Jr., Evansville
UE men's basketball: Kenny Strawbridge Jr. is the guy for the Purple Aces, and he wants to win this season
Third Team:
Isaiah Swope, Indiana State
Duke Deen, Bradley
Darius Buford, Illinois State
Xavier Johnson, Southern Illinois
Chance Moore, Missouri State
Toby Akani, UIC
(Here’s how I voted: First team: Tucker DeVries, Drake, Player of the Year; Malevy Leons, Bradley; Bowen Born, Northern Iowa; Cade Tyson, Belmont; Darnell Brodie, Drake. Second team: Donovan Clay, Missouri State; Isaiah Swope, Indiana State; Rob Perry, Murray State; Xavier Johnson, Murray State; Kenny Strawbridge Jr., Evansville)
The Aces open the season against Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 6 at Ford Center after a home exhibition against Wabash Valley on Oct. 28. UE will play its MVC opener at Missouri State on Nov. 29. The MVC Tournament is March 7-10 in St. Louis.
