2 CPD officers shot in West Englewood shooting
Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side.
Dutch police were called to escort the teenagers off their flight to New York at Amsterdam after they refused to put their kosher food away.
Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."
After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Thessalonica Allen, 34, reportedly asked her children to help carry her husband's corpse into the trunk of her car.
There are new details into charges against a celebrated member of the 2012 Olympic equestrian team. In June, Rich Fellers was arrested for sex abuse against a teenager—a young athlete who he was training. He's pleaded not guilty to four counts of sex abuse in the second degree. Nikki Battiste reports.
A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.
The German retiree was also given a suspended prison sentence for owning the Panther tank, along with a horde of other Third Reich weapons.
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
A teenage mother has been jailed for nine years after leaving her baby daughter alone for six days while she partied to celebrate her 18th birthday.
‘Who is going to see two of their kids kidnapped and murdered and then do anything to put the rest of their family at risk? Nobody is going to do that,’ defence lawyer says
Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 into freezing Northwest rain — wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in cash — a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence. KOIN reports that Eric Ulis, a self-described expert on the infamous D.B. Cooper case, began a two-day dig on Friday. Ulis and four volunteers are searching for evidence about 10 to 15 yards away from where a boy found $6,000 of Cooper's ransom money in 1980.
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
‘It was horrible. That lady executed my sister,’ victim’s brother says
The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.
Lawyers asked a judge to provide R. Kelly with transcripts of the jury selection hearing because the singer doesn't have the money to pay for them.
Nicki Minaj's husband has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors regarding his failure to register as a sex offender in California.