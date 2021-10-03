2 Cowboys rookies among 7 inactives, WR CJ Henderson to play for Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys have a familiar group of inactive players for their Week 4 contest against the Carolina Panthers. Dallas plays their second of three consecutive home contests with the doors open and roof closed this time, so no parachuters will get a chance to sneak a peak at the contest. For those wondering if they get to watch the game on TV, they can go here for that coverage map and some streaming alternatives.

Per usual, QB Will Grier will not dress, as will none of the heavily injured players. Safety Donovan Wilson will miss his third consecutive game with a groin injury. Meanwhile tackle Ty Nsekhe is out again after being hospitalized for a heat-related illness a few weeks ago. The two lower-leg casualties along the defensive line, DE Dorance Armstrong and DT Carlos Watkins are once again out. Two rookies join the usual five as Dallas is working with a 55-man roster this week. Safety Israel Mukuamu and WR Simi Fehoko are healthy scratches.

Fehoko sits as WR Malik Turner is active in his first game back after a stint on IR.

Here’s a look at the full 55-man roster for this week.

As for the matchup on the field, Dallas has named their three team captains, which include Zack Martin, offensive guard. He’s joined by two linebackers, Jaylon Smith for defense and Luke Gifford for special teams.

As for the Panthers, here’e a look at their inactive list. It does not include a big name. With rookie Jaycee Horn on the shelf, the club traded for 2020 first-round pick CJ Henderson. The former Jaguars player will be active in his first week with the club.