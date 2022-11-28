2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.

But a nomination is still a badge of honor for players as a way to differentiate the best of the best and measure elite play in a given season.

Voting has been open for almost two weeks, and the NFL has leaked the current standings with nearly three weeks still to go.

The Cowboys are well-represented, with two players leading their positions in the fan vote. Five others are reportedly within striking distance.

Fans can cast a vote as often as they’d like at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, via the official website of any team, or directly on Twitter from Dec. 1 through Dec. 15 using a special hashtag.

Here’s a look at how the Cowboys are faring in the current count, as of midday Nov. 28.

Micah Parsons, 1st among OLBs

Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after he sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Martin, 1st among Gs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys leaves the field after a win against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs, 3rd among CBs

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Wilson, 4th among SSs

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Story continues

CeeDee Lamb, 8th among WRs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) scores a touchdown as Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) defends during the second half of their 31-28 overtime win on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Packers Cowboys Packers14 2714

DeMarcus Lawrence, 9th among DEs

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard, 10th among RBs

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 20: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to playing the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire