2 Cowboys assistants named to top young HC prospects list

The Dallas Cowboys have turned in an 18-8 record over the last season and a half of regular-season action. After a down year without their franchise quarterback in 2020, they’ve shown they are amongst the league’s best franchises as they appear on their way to their first back-to-back playoff appearances in 15 years. Mike McCarthy took over in 2020, keeping the offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore and errantly bringing in Mike Nolan to lead the defense.

The former Packers head honcho and Super Bowl winner switched directions after one season, moving Nolan out and moving in Dan Quinn. Quinn, who took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl and led a Seattle Seahawks defense to back-to-back No. 1 rankings early last decade has proven his value, leading Dallas to one of the league’s best defenses. As always is the case, producing units that sit atop statistical rankings leads to being mentioned as potential head coach candidates. In NFL.com’s recent list of young coaches to watch, the Cowboys had two names appear.

OC Kellen Moore

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Moore, was named as a candidate for the coming 2023 cycle. He’s been approached for several jobs over the last two years but hasn’t gotten any of them. However his time is likely quickly approaching. Statistically the Cowboys had the top yardage offense in the league in both 2019 and 2021, when Dak Prescott was healthy. They also led the league in points scored in 2021.

He also proved his ability to achieve without Prescott when Dallas went 4-1 with a quarterback literally no one wanted. Cooper Rush was on the street, had a flash in the pan with the Giants and was there for Moore (who played with Rush before moving into coaching) to bring back into the fold.

The offense wasn’t the strength, but Dallas lost leads multiple times and Moore was able to orchestrate immediate responses that put the Cowboys back on top, despite Rush’s obvious limitations. That as much as anything will elevate his status in the eyes of front offices around the league.

Story continues

What they said about Moore

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, 34: A six-year NFL backup QB who dove right into coaching as Dallas’ QB coach in 2018, Moore is highly regarded for his football IQ and creativity. And he was busy last January, interviewing with the Jaguars, Broncos, Dolphins and Vikings for their head coaching jobs. (The Eagles interviewed Moore the previous year, too.) Like many really young coaches, Moore has a lot to learn in terms of the whole picture of running a program. He would need a good plan for his staff and to surround himself with experienced people. But the tools are there.

DL Coach Aden Durde

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn (who is obviously one of the top candidates this cycle) has a specialty on defense, line play. So who he picked to coach his defensive line matters. When he took the DC job in 2020, he brought with him Aden Durde.

A British import, Durde has a way with his troops and is forging a reputation around the league. At 43, he was named as a coach to watch in future years. He’s not someone likely to be plucked in this coming cycle, but fans shouldn’t be surprised that if Quinn gets poached to be a HC, that either he tries to make Durde his coordinator, or the Cowboys look to elevate him into Quinn’s role.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire