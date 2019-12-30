2 coaching moves Ron Rivera might make immediately, and what it means for Redskins front office

All signs point to Ron Rivera taking over as head coach of the Washington Redskins. That much is obvious.



For fans of the team, that's great news.



Rivera has twice won NFL Coach of the Year and has one of the best reputations in pro football. He's well liked and well respected, a combination that isn't easy to achieve.



He's also in a position to make quick decisive moves.



Sources have explained to NBC Sports Washington that Rivera would have significant power in personnel moves and influence over the restructuring of the Redskins front office.



He also will be in a position to assemble and fill out a coaching staff fast. For many years with the Panthers, Steve Wilks served as Rivera's defensive coordinator. Wilks just became available after the Browns coaching staff got fired Sunday night.



Rivera is known for intense loyalty. It would be zero surprise if he hired Wilks to take over the Redskins defense for 2020. From there, many members of the Panthers coaching staff could become available this week. Get ready to read their names in a Redskins program next season.



On the offensive side of the ball, it almost seems obvious Kevin O'Connell will stay on in the role.



Once the Redskins fired Jay Gruden in October, O'Connell took over the play-calling duties in Washington. As the season progressed, O'Connell showed real progress, both working with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and in creative schemes.



The Redskins organization is 100 percent committed to developing Haskins and making him a franchise quarterback. Haskins and O'Connell have grown close this year, both men have said as much publicly, and it would make too much sense to keep that chemistry growing.



After losing gifted young offensive minds like Sean McVay and Matt Lafleur in the past decade, the organization does not want to lose O'Connell. If Rivera is the hire he would the first Redskins head coach with a defensive focus since Marty Schottenheimer. And Rivera will need an offensive coordinator.



Assuming Washington owner Dan Snyder seals the deal with Rivera, things could start moving very fast for the Redskins new coaching staff.



And Dan almost always gets his man.

















































