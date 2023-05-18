2 Chiefs veterans land on PFF’s top 30 over 30 list for 2023

Shortly after unveiling their top 25 under 25 list, PFF showed some love to NFL veterans with their top 30 over 30 list.

The Kansas City Chiefs boast one of the youngest rosters in the NFL heading into 2023, but there are still a few old heads holding things down. Two of those players are still performing at an extremely high level per PFF.

The list is headlined by 49ers LT Trent Williams, who was almost a Chief — and Rams star DT Aaron Donald. The first player for Kansas City comes in at No. 3 on the list.

3. Travis Kelce

Kelce’s play in 2022 was perhaps the best of his career, as Tyreek Hill‘s departure put that much more pressure on the future Hall of Fame tight end. He excelled and made the Chiefs offense almost impossible to stop. He put up receiver-like numbers, catching 137 passes and leading the league in yards per route run over the whole season.

You could probably make a case for Kelce at the No. 1 spot. Every year for the past several years, people have been predicting his decline. Yet, Kelce remains one of the most consistent players in the game with seven consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards. Last year, he set career highs in receptions, touchdowns and came one first down shy of matching his career high in first downs.

22. Joe Thuney

The signing of Thuney as part of the Chiefs’ offensive line rebuild was vital, as he has turned in the two best pass-protecting seasons of his career. Keeping Patrick Mahomes upright means that the star quarterback is able to work his magic, and Thuney has allowed just two sacks and six hits in his two seasons in Kansas City.

Even following a year where Thuney’s iron-man streak ended, he’s still considered one of the best offensive guards in the game. His pass protection is most notable, but his work as a run blocker is also underrated as he enters his age-30 season.

