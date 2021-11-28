2 Chiefs fined by NFL for taunting in Week 11 game vs. Cowboys

The NFL’s controversial emphasis on enforcing their taunting rules in 2021 has finally struck the Kansas City Chiefs, with fines levied against two players after the team’s win against Dallas. Cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were both penalized $4,934 and $10,300 respectively for their conduct in Week 11.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero broke the news of the fines on Saturday after speculation abounded around whether the players would face financial repercussions for their actions.

Check out his tweets here:

The NFL fined #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s win over the #Cowboys. He pointed at a Dallas defender while scoring a touchdown and was flagged for taunting. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2021

The NFL also fined #Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton $4,934 for unsportsmanlike conduct after an altercation on the sideline that yielded another flag for taunting. https://t.co/8Bnd636G7y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2021

Fenton’s fine was a result of an outburst that came after a pantomime celebration where he appeared to act out firing a gun into the air after making a big tackle. While a financial penalty for such an action would likely be enforced in years past, Edwards-Helaire’s fine has been the center of a larger discussion about whether the league’s rules have gone too far.

The running back was called for taunting after pointing his finger on a touchdown run that seemed pretty tame for a five-digit fine. His penalty moved Kansas City’s extra point back 15 yards, which was no problem for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker who converted the try from 48 yards.

There is an irony in everything that has transpired since the play in question, as the league used images of Edwards-Helaire’s actions in hype pictures for the primetime matchup on social media. Whether their actions constitute an egregious lack of sportsmanship or not, both players will need to be mindful of their behavior moving forward to avoid putting Kansas City in jeopardy should they be forced to miss time.

For now, though, the precedent seems to be set, for better or worse. The league seems secure in its position that mitigating the extra-curricular outbursts on the field is good for the game. Financial repercussions are the most effective tool the NFL has to regulate the behavior of their players, and the fines given to Fenton and Edwards-Helaire will send a clear message that will not be forgotten in the future.

