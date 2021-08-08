2 Chicago police officers shot, 1 killed in West Englewood shooting
Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side. One later died.
Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side. One later died.
Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side. One later died.
A driver that lost control of his vehicle crashed into a construction site in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women referenced in a report from New York state's attorney general that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law.
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.
John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."
Eric Ulis began search near spot where skyjacker is believed to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out a half century ago DB Cooper sketch. Photograph: AP An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the dig to looking for a parachute and briefcase on Friday, wo
The German retiree was also given a suspended prison sentence for owning the Panther tank, along with a horde of other Third Reich weapons.
‘It was horrible. That lady executed my sister,’ victim’s brother says
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Thessalonica Allen, 34, reportedly asked her children to help carry her husband's corpse into the trunk of her car.
Police surrounded the house with guns drawn and arrested the men, both of whom said they believe they were racially profiled.
Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete is a member of the Arizona legislature's LGBTQ Caucus.
When it comes to getting enough sleep, both quality and quantity matter. While at least a third of Americans are not getting the recommended amount of at least seven hours of sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even fewer are sleeping well. The person sleeping next to you could be why. Sleeping alongside one's partner may be sacrosanct - and not doing so may be perceived by some as a relationship on the rocks - but for others, it simply comes down to wanti
Highly decorated policeman Abba Kyari's reputation is under scrutiny over alleged fraud.
Juvenile charged with death by vehicle in south Charlotte crash. Police seek driver who killed a pedestrian on North Tryon Street.
Someone shot up a classic car showroom in the Chicagoland area.
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.