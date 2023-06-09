2 Broncos preseason games will be televised on NFL Network this summer

A majority of the Denver Broncos’ preseason games this summer will be nationally televised.

In addition to airing locally on KTVD, the Broncos’ first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 11 and the team’s third preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 26 will also be nationally televised on NFL Network, the league announced Thursday.

The team’s second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 19 will be regionally televised, including on KTVD in the Denver market.

Before facing Los Angeles in their preseason finale, the Broncos are expected to host the Rams for a joint practice during training camp. Here’s a look at the team’s finalized preseason schedule with dates, times and TV info.

Denver Broncos Preseason Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (MT) TV 1 Aug. 11 (Fri) @ Cardinals 8 p.m. KTVD/NFLN 2 Aug. 19 (Sat) @ 49ers 6:30 p.m. KTVD 3 Aug. 26 (Sat) vs. Rams 7 p.m. KTVD/NFLN

To view the Denver Broncos’ 2023 regular-season schedule, click here.

