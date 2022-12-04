2 Broncos players were fined for penalties in Week 12

Two Denver Broncos defenders have been fined by the NFL for penalties committed during a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Broncos rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was fined $4,379 for a facemask penalty, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Turner-Yell did not record any defensive stats in the game, but he did recover a fumbled punt on special teams.

Elsewhere on defense, Denver nose tackle Mike Purcell was fined $11,139 for an unnecessary roughness penalty, according to Klis. Shortly after that penalty, Purcell was spotted yelling at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline. Purcell finished the game with two tackles.

Penalties have become an alarming trend for Denver. Through 11 games this season, the Broncos have been penalized an NFL-high 96 times for 740 yards lost, which is also a league-high total.

Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett is leading an undisciplined squad that has been frequently penalized by officials and hit in their wallets by the NFL this season.

