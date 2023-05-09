2 Broncos make list of top free agents still available

With the 2023 NFL draft now in the review mirror, teams have mostly finalized their offseason rosters, but there will be several notable additions across the league between now and training camp.

The league’s biggest free agents signed weeks ago, but there are still some starting-caliber free agents available, including two Denver Broncos.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently published a list of the best free agents still unsigned, and offensive tackle Cam Fleming, guard Dalton Risner and safety Kareem Jackson made the list . Ex-Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater and ex-Broncos DL Shelby Harris are also still available.

Here’s the full list of Denver’s in-house free agents who remain unsigned.

Update: Kareem Jackson has re-signed with the Broncos.

OT Cam Fleming

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

OL Dalton Risner

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

OL Tom Compton

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

RB Marlon Mack

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

LB Dakota Allen

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

OLB Jonathan Kongbo

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CB Darius Phillips

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Kareem Jackson (Update: Re-signed)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Jackson re-signed with Denver on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire