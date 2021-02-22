2 of the Broncos’ 3 opt-outs from 2020 have been cut

When NFL players opted out of the 2020 season with COVID-19 concerns, they knew nothing would be guaranteed in 2021. Last year, Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James and defensive linemen Kyle Peko and Joel Heath opted out. Broncos general manager George Paton has already cut Peko and Heath this offseason. Heath quickly landed on his feet with the Lions but Peko remains a free agent. Peko and Heath would have been longshots to make the roster last summer, and they might have taken that into consideration when they opted out.

