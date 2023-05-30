2 big mistakes could haunt Tennessee Titans in 2023 — and the numbers prove it

The biggest mistakes the Tennessee Titans will have to overcome in 2023 are the ones they made three and four years ago.

As the Titans progress through offseason organized team activities, they have an impressive and intriguing arsenal of home-grown talent, headlined by veterans like Derrick Henry, Kevin Byard and Jeffery Simmons. The Titans also have a cadre of contributors from the 2022 draft class — receivers Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, tight end Chig Okonkwo and cornerback Roger McCreary — as well as a promising rookie class headlined by lineman Peter Skoronski, quarterback Will Levis and running back Tyjae Spears.

But, as has been well documented, the Titans didn't find much talent in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. Six of the 14 players the Titans picked are no longer with the team, two are recovering from surgery and two weren't present for the start of OTAs. Of the 14, only cornerback Kristian Fulton has started even eight games in a season.

These missteps mattered in the moment. They'll likely matter even more in 2023.

Between the regular season and playoffs, AFC players combined to play more than 411,000 offensive and defensive snaps last season. About 158,000 of those, or roughly 38.1%, were fielded by players drafted to their teams in the previous four years. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs led the conference with 49.1% of their snaps coming from drafted players on rookie contracts, followed closely behind by fellow playoff teams like the Los Angeles Chargers (45.3%) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (42.9%).

The Titans finished 11th out of 16 AFC teams at 34.5% of snaps belonging to players the franchise drafted between 2019 and 2022. Four of the five teams that played fewer such players finished the year with losing records.

Put another way: AFC teams that had homegrown young players play 36% or more of their offensive and defensive snaps won an average of 9.8 games. Teams below that 36% threshold won an average of 6.4 games.

The gulf between how many fourth-year draftees and fifth-year draftees teams tend to have rostered is, by design, massive. Rookie contracts expire after Year 4, with first-round picks eligible to be retained on fifth-year options. As such, the average AFC team has 1.6 players from its 2019 draft class still on roster compared to an average of 4.6 players from the 2020 class rostered.

The Titans have just two players left from their 2020 class: Fulton and Chris Jackson, who played one game last season.

It's a simple numbers game. The fewer young draftees the Titans have on roster, the more roster spots that must be filled with free agents. That means devoting precious roster spots to expensive veterans, retreads who weren't good enough for their old team and undrafted players who need to be developed.

This isn't an impossible problem to overcome, especially not given how productive the Titans' 2022 draft class was as rookies. If the 2023 class performs similarly, the Titans have an exciting young core put together, especially on offense.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

