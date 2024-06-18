2 of best WRs in UFL this season are former Cardinals

The inaugural UFL season is complete with the Birmingham Stallions winning the championship, beating the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 over the weekend.

Now players are free to try out and sign with the NFL if they want to try and pursue that dream.

Two former Cardinals had great seasons, both receivers.

Hakeem Butler and Jontre Kirklin were two of the best receivers in the league this season.

Butler was the UFL’s Offensive Player of the Year playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

He had 45 receptions for a league-high 652 yards and five touchdowns.

Kirklin, who played for the San Antonio Brahmas, tied for the most receptions in the league with 56, gaining 614 receiving yards.

Butler was a fourth-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2019.

Kirklin was a rookie free agent who signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted. He stood out in the preseason but it wasn’t enough to stick.

With their seasons, both should likely get a look or two from teams around the NFL as training camps approach next month.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire