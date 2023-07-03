2 Bears players projected to make NFL’s All-Rookie Team

The Chicago Bears saw big contributions from their rookie class last season, and the expectation is it’ll be more of the same with this 2023 class.

The Bears landed some potential impact contributors, including some who could be starting as rookies, with their 10 draft selections. That includes first-round tackle Darnell Wright and second-round cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who have both been projected to make NFL.com’s All-Rookie Team by Chad Reuter.

Chicago added an immediate plug-and-play right tackle in Wright, who was the second tackle taken in the NFL draft. He’ll be a big part in helping keep quarterback Justin Fields upright following a season where he was sacked 55 times in 15 games.

The Bears can take the next step in 2023 if Justin Fields ascends to top-10 quarterback status in Year 3. Chicago selected Wright to play right tackle on the revamped offense line, which is tasked with not only protecting the young signal-caller but also leading a power run game with D’Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson (whom I considered for this list) at running back.

Meanwhile, Stevenson is also expected to start immediately for the Bears. With Kyler Gordon slated to play exclusively in the slot, Stevenson will start on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson, giving Chicago a big boost in the secondary. And he’s already impressed during the offseason program.

Stevenson is already making plays during practices and will lean on his natural talent and confidence while honing his craft early on. He’s a physical presence in coverage and coming downhill against runs and screens.

There’s plenty of rookie talent on this roster, including defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Scott. While they might not start as rookies, they have the potential to carve out a significant role on this roster.

