2 Bears made CBS Sports’ Top 100 Players of 2023

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has continued his overhaul of Chicago’s roster this offseason, adding some impact players in free agency and the NFL draft (and trade) to join some impressive veterans already on the roster.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco unveiled his Top 100 Players of 2023 list, and there were two Bears players who made the cut — one from each side of the ball. And it’s hard not to believe Chicago could have a couple more join this list next year.

Here’s a look:

78. QB Justin Fields

Fields emerged as one of the NFL’s most exciting young players last season, where he took over games with his elite rushing ability. The focus shifts to improvement in the passing game, where the Bears have upgraded his supporting cast and pass protection this offseason.

He showed off some amazing talent in a bad offense last season. His ability to run was special — rushing for 1,143 yards — but now with more help around him his passing ability should show big-time growth.

93. LB Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds was Chicago’s prized free agent this offseason, and he’s coming off a career year with the Bills. Edmunds will serve as a leader on defense at middle linebacker, where he’ll be instrumental in getting the defense back on track in 2023.

He had his best season in 2022 and the timing was good since he was a free agent this March. The Bears locked him up on a big deal and now he will anchor their defense.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire