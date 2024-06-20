2 Arsenal internationals set to start for England vs Denmark

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are set to continue their runs in the England team on Friday, according to a report.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY: Bukayo Saka of England crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Strahinja Pavlovic and Filip Kostic of Serbia during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka made his first start for over a month against Serbia on Sunday, returning from injury to play 76 minutes and set up England’s only goal of the game.

The fact the winger couldn’t complete the full 90 minutes did raise some concerns about his fitness, but the Daily Mail report that he’s set to start England’s second group game of Euro 2024 against Denmark on Thursday afternoon.

The Mail write that Gareth Southgate is expected to name the same team he did against Serbia, which would mean Declan Rice also in the starting lineup, but Aaron Ramsdale remaining on the bench.

England’s Bukayo Saka controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Saka was one of England’s key players in the first half of the Serbia match, providing a constant threat down the right-hand side that ultimately resulted in the winning goal.

Speaking on the night, BBC pundits and former England players Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer had plenty of praise for the Arsenal man.

“I think you have to shout out Saka as well,” Ferdinand said at half-time (via HITC). “Saka, his blend and mix has been top drawer. He has turned his fullback inside out in the first half.”

“I think they just couldn’t get near him in the first half,” Shearer said later in the match. “Just not really had enough of the ball in the second half.

“I understand why [Gareth Southgate] is trying to look at Bowen and give [Saka] a little bit of a rest, but he was unplayable in the first half. Couldn’t get near him.”

England’s Jude Bellingham (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his Bukayo Saka (L) during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

A win against Denmark would now guarantee England progression to the knockout stages. It may even be enough to top the group, depending on the result between Serbia and Slovenia earlier in the day.

It makes sense that Southgate continues to pick his best players against Denmark, and Saka is clearly among that group.