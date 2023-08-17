Raleigh police arrest, charge 2 with murder in July shooting

Two people were charged with murder Wednesday from a July shooting in which the victim was found two days after the incident.

Raleigh police said they arrested Derashio Wilson, 27, and Lashanae Gee, 23.

Police charged them in connection with the death of Dexter Rashad Ingram, who was 28.

On July 1, Raleigh police said they responded to reports of a shooting on the 5400 block of Picket Fence Lane, near Buck Jones Road. Police said they saw townhomes that had been “damaged by gunfire,” but did not find anyone who had been injured.

Two days later, on July 3, Raleigh police returned to the location, where they found Ingram’s body in woods behind the townhomes.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.