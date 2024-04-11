Advertisement

2 area teams appear in first soccer rankings of spring

James Cook, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·1 min read

Apr. 10—prep SOCCER

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Hudsonville

2. Troy Athens

3. Saline

4. Portage Central

5. Ann Arbor Skyline

6. Hartland

7. Rochester

8. Salem

9. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

10. Canton

11. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

12. Muskegon Mona Shores

13. Troy

14. Rochester Adams

15. Utica Eisenhower

DIVISION 2

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

3. Mason

4. Trenton

5. Richland Gull Lake

6. East Grand Rapids

7. Spring Lake

8. Plainwell

9. Chelsea

10. Stevensville Lakeshore

11. Midland

12. Grosse Pointe North

13. Hamilton

14. Grand Rapids Christian

15. Marysville

DIVISION 3

1. Grand Rapids South Christian

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. Detroit Country Day

4. Warren Regina

5. Grand Rapids West Catholic

6. Grosse Ile

7. Flint Powers Catholic

8. Allegan

9. Williamston

10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

11. Milan

12. Traverse City St. Francis

13. Freeland

14. Macomb Lutheran North

15. Berrien Springs

DIVISION 4

1. Kalamazoo Christian

2. North Muskegon

3. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Clarkston Everest

6. Grand Rapids NorthPointe

7. Grosse Pointe Liggett

8. Harbor Springs

9. Royal Oak Shrine

10. Plymouth Christian

11. Grandville Calvin Christian

12. Kalamazoo Hackett

13. Muskegon WMC

14. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

15. Saginaw Nouvel

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.