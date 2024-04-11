2 area teams appear in first soccer rankings of spring
Apr. 10—prep SOCCER
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Hudsonville
2. Troy Athens
3. Saline
4. Portage Central
5. Ann Arbor Skyline
6. Hartland
7. Rochester
8. Salem
9. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
10. Canton
11. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
12. Muskegon Mona Shores
13. Troy
14. Rochester Adams
15. Utica Eisenhower
DIVISION 2
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
3. Mason
4. Trenton
5. Richland Gull Lake
6. East Grand Rapids
7. Spring Lake
8. Plainwell
9. Chelsea
10. Stevensville Lakeshore
11. Midland
12. Grosse Pointe North
13. Hamilton
14. Grand Rapids Christian
15. Marysville
DIVISION 3
1. Grand Rapids South Christian
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Warren Regina
5. Grand Rapids West Catholic
6. Grosse Ile
7. Flint Powers Catholic
8. Allegan
9. Williamston
10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
11. Milan
12. Traverse City St. Francis
13. Freeland
14. Macomb Lutheran North
15. Berrien Springs
DIVISION 4
1. Kalamazoo Christian
2. North Muskegon
3. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Clarkston Everest
6. Grand Rapids NorthPointe
7. Grosse Pointe Liggett
8. Harbor Springs
9. Royal Oak Shrine
10. Plymouth Christian
11. Grandville Calvin Christian
12. Kalamazoo Hackett
13. Muskegon WMC
14. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
15. Saginaw Nouvel
