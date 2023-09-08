2 Alabama football players will be game-time decisions for Texas, per Nick Saban

Nick Saban said starting defensive backs Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key will be game-time decisions for the Alabama football vs. Texas game.

"We're working hard to try to get them ready," Saban said Thursday during his radio show at Baumhower's Victory Grille.

Moore and Key have been able to practice some, Saban noted. Both were banged up in the win over Middle Tennessee.

"Secondary is not some place you can play if you can't move around pretty good," Saban said. "I've been encouraged by the progress they have made."

Saban has deemed both defensive backs as day-to-day as soon as Monday. Moore is the starter at Star and Key, a UAB transfer, started at safety. Key had an interception in his debut with the Crimson Tide

Kristian Story and Earl Little II are listed as their backups. Other players available with some experience include Trey Amos and Jake Pope.

No. 3 Alabama (1-0) faces No. 10 Texas (1-0) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

