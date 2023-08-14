2 airboats crash sending 13 to hospital at Wild Florida attraction, Fish and Wildlife Commission says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two airboats at the Wild Florida attraction in Osceola County crashed on Monday sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC responded to the collision along with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office between two charter airboats at the Kenansville attraction, according to a statement from Ashlee Brahier Sklute with the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement.

She said a total of 28 passengers were on board. The 13 injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not reported.

She said the U.S. Coast Guard would lead the investigation, which is ongoing.

Wild Florida is set on Cypress Lake located about 30 minutes south of Kissimmee.

