2 advantages of Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger on reserve/COVID-19 list

Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. He tested negative for the virus but was in close contact with tight end Vance McDonald who returned a positive test on Monday.

Linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins was also in close contact with McDonald and tested negative.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that each will work remotely this week.

Everyone is thankful that only one player was directly affected so far, and there was a collective sigh of relief, especially when Ben’s test was negative. There are a couple of advantages to their star quarterback not being able to practice this week.

Big Ben gets big rest





AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Pittsburgh's offensive line has done a generally good job of keeping Ben from harm this season. But the Dallas Cowboys line gave them more than they could handle this week. In one particular play, Roethlisberger bounced around like a pinball in a play that caused injuries to both knees. This is far from a bye week, obviously, but at least he won't be subjected to the rigors of practice. Should Roethlisberger and others continue to test negative through the week, they will be able to practice Saturday and play on Sunday.

Mason Rudolph will get first-team reps





AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Not thinking the Steelers would actually get the ball back, Ben had gone into the locker room early for observation with a minute left in the half. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered a CeeDee Lamb fumble, and, like a bad flashback, Mason Rudolph came into the game. Rudolph was 2-for-3 on three yards (insert silence). The point here is Rudolph's a work in progress, and he'll get that work this week in Ben's absence. It appears the Steelers will stick to their Rudolph guns and keep him at No. 2 behind Ben versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Should Mason need to come in at any point this season, he'll need every rep he can get. Meanwhile, Josh Dobbs will get reps with the second team. "We are going to work both young quarterbacks this week. Mason [Rudolph] is going to get the bulk of the work," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed in his weekly press conference. "That is the position that he is in, but we will play it by ear as we proceed through the week. I’m not opposed to playing anybody that increases our chances of winning based on what we are looking at."

