There are 2 new additions to the Minnesota Vikings injury report

On Wednesday’s injury report, the Minnesota Vikings only had one player on it.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (biceps) was listed as limited and appeared on the list again on Thursday afternoon.

Joining him on the list were two players: Lewis Cine and Alexander Mattison.

Mattison did not practice due to a personal matter. Per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, his absence was not “due to a trade” but rather something else. It is unknown if Mattison will miss Sunday’s game or will need more time off than Thursday but it will be something to monitor.

Cine was limited due to a knee injury and it is unknown how serious this is. Considering that he practiced yesterday, there shouldn’t be much concern with Cine.

The Vikings are set to play the Packers at 3:25 central on Sunday, Sept. 11th.

