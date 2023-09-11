$2.5 Million Bucks Can Get You This Much Interest a Year
Tips for Investing
A financial advisor help you create a financial plan for your income investing needs and goals. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
If you don’t need dividends for current income but own dividend-paying stocks, you could reinvest them. Many companies offer a dividend reinvestment plan or DRIP in which you can automatically reinvest dividends in additional shares of the same stock.
Photo credit: ©iStock.com/bojanstory, ©iStock.com/KevinHyde, ©iStock.com/ArtistGNDphotography
The post How Much Interest Can $2.5 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.