2 49ers miss Day 3 of training camp with injuries

The 49ers’ first injury issues cropped up on Day 3 of training camp. Both tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst missed the session per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan after Friday’s practice told reporters Pruitt is dealing with a calf injury that will keep him out for “a little bit.” Hurst is day-to-day with an ankle issue.

It’s tough to put too much stock into absences early in camp because teams are typically very cautious with any ailment. A hint about the severity of Pruitt’s injury may come via an addition to the roster. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported San Francisco will sign wide receiver-turned-tight end Jordan Matthews.

Hurst figures to be in the mix for significant time in the defensive line rotation. Pruitt is battling for a roster spot and has a chance to be the third tight end if he can get healthy.