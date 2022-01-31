2 49ers LBs questionable to return vs. Rams

The 49ers defense is banged up in the second level early in the NFC championship game. Linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw are both questionable to return about halfway through the second quarter.

Flannigan-Fowles is dealing with a knee injury he suffered on a special teams play. Greenlaw has a calf issue. Azeez Al-Shaair replaced him as the Will linebacker.

Marcell Harris is inactive for San Francisco so they’re thin at that spot if Greenlaw and Flannigan-Fowles are out.