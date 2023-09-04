2 49ers change jersey numbers

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers training camp came to an end as they finalized their roster down to 53 players on deadline day. With the initial roster set at 53 players, the start of the NFL season is inching closer by the minute.

Before the 49ers suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, some players will have new numbers on their jerseys. With the roster trimmed down. players who made the team have the chance to switch numbers with a player who was waived on deadline day.

Two players opted to switch jersey numbers before the start of the season, including a member of the 49ers’ quarterback room.

Brandon Allen — No. 17

After wearing No. 4 throughout the preseason, quarterback Brandon Allen has changed his jersey number to No. 17. Rookie kicker Jake Moody will wear No. 4 for the Niners.

Previously Allen has worn No. 2 with the Denver Broncos and No. 8 with the Cincinnatti Bengals. At Arkansas in college, Allen donned No. 10.

Robert Beal Jr. — No. 51

Along with Allen, rookie Robert Beal Jr. will wear a new number when the regular season gets underway. After wearing No. 55 in training camp, Beal Jr. will wear No. 51 going forward. Interior offensive lineman Jon Feliciano will wear No. 55.

In college at Georgia, the rookie linebacker wore No. 33 with the Bulldogs.

