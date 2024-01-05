2 out, 3 questionable for Dolphins’ Week 18 matchup with Bills

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday night battle with the Buffalo Bills.

Two players have been ruled out for the matchup – cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee).

Running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (quad/left shoulder), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (illness), quarterback Mike White (right shoulder), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle/personal), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), running back De’Von Achane (toe/ribs), offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), safety Jevon Holland (knees), right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), linebacker David Long Jr. (knee) and linebacker Duke Riley (ankle) are good to go.

Miami and Buffalo will kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire