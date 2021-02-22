CHI B-Roll - Feb. 22

Catch up on all the action from across the NBA with the Fast Break.
A tea room, an outdoor deck, and an elevator to get up there distinguish this China-market recreational vehicle from the mundane—as does its high price.
Bryn Forbes (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 3-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/21/2021
Mayor Sylvester Turner says the state government should foot the bill for high energy costs in the wake of a devastating storm.
The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.
Medvedev beat Tsitsipas and a very pro-Tsitsipas crowd for the right to face Djokovic in the final.
The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?
Titans Twitter didn't hold back after Wilson deleted his tweet.
It seems like a safe bet that the Bears will place the franchise tag on Allen Robinson, which they could do as early as Tuesday.
Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.
The Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade.
Pay attention to what the rival Bengals do with their tags
UCLA track and field coach Avery Anderson announced on Monday that Chris Weiland had been dismissed from the team.
There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.
Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.
Contract talks that were expected to start between Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger earlier this month haven't begun.
A mishap on the Lakers' broadcast had everyone doing a double-take Monday night.
Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather resigned Monday after a recording of his denigrating comments in a talk with a Seattle-area rotary club went public.
In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon