Which 2-2 teams are contenders, pretenders? Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares which 2-2 teams are contenders or pretenders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Check out the latest edition of the podcast as we discuss, among other things, whether the Cardinals are th best team in the NFL right now.
Chris Blewitt has never kicked in an NFL game.
New York Giants OT Andrew Thomas and DL Leonard Williams joined those who missed practice on Wednesday.
The Cardinals might be the NFL's best team.
The Los Angeles Rams are the only team to see all four of their games go over the total.
The Broncos won’t have Patrick Surtain II on the practice field on Wednesday, but they will have another corner back on the field after an extended layoff. Ronald Darby hurt his hamstring in the season-opening win over the Giants and went on injured reserve a couple of days later. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said [more]
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
QTNA: How much had he been playing? What are the financial ramifications? What was the injury g'tee? Why didn't they release him in the offseason? All these questions and many more are answered here. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The New England Patriots are reportedly moving on from cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Where might the defensive back play next?
The Patriots have parted ways with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but they haven’t released him. The Panthers announced that they have acquired Gilmore in a trade on Wednesday. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England for the veteran corner. Reports early on Wednesday indicated the Patriots would be releasing Gilmore, but a trade [more]
ESPN suspended Sage Steele following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company's vaccine mandate "sick" and commented on former President Barack Obama's father.
Last week, officials missed a blatant instance of pass interference (actually, two of them) in the win by the Chargers over the Chiefs. This week, it happened again. On the final play of the Browns-Vikings game, with Cleveland leading 14-7, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball to the end zone on a play that [more]
Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. returned to practice only to find a number of his defensive teammates missing. Walker was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after sitting out the past three games with a hamstring injury. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks, Walker will likely be activated later this week to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on how he thinks Le'Veon Bell performed in Week 4
Injuries to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped derail two of the past three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. With rookie Trey Lance in place, the Niners should be in better shape to handle it this season if Garoppolo has to miss time with a calf injury. Garoppolo hurt his right calf in the first half of a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and missed the entire second half.
According to Albert Breer of MMQB.com, Stephon Gilmore wants to play for the Packers.
