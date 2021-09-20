Are the 2-0 Raiders for real? 'GMFB' weighs in
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses whether the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders are legit. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Rush: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes duel ends in a stunner
Drew Brees has terse response to Saints' Week 2 Panthers loss
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.
Charlotte Jones Anderson posted a celebratory selfie on social media featuring Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two famous fans.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The Texans face the Panthers on Thursday night, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley said Sunday as to whether Deshaun Watson will play in Taylor’s absence, “We’ll see.” The league office would likely say the same thing. As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether to place Watson on paid [more]
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
The NFL season is only two weeks old, but several players – including Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Derek Carr – are building cases for MVP honors.
The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired Sunday, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I felt good about that kick,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.
Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play well enough for the Steelers to win Sunday. Those are his words. The star quarterback appeared to be making a point by pointing the finger at himself. Roethlisberger repeatedly said he “didn’t play well enough” or he “didn’t play good enough” or he “has to play better.” Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com [more]
Sam Darnold is reborn in Carolina.
#Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman ambushed #Ravens WR Sammy Watkins during pregame warmups. 😂 😂 😂
The 49ers are feeling much better after their gritty Week 2 win over the Eagles.
The injuries piled up for the Steelers.
The 49ers top three available running backs all suffered some sort of injury Sunday in Philadelphia.
"High snap, put down. Joseph, come on! And it's ... GOOOOOOOOD! No, he missed it."
If Tom Brady plays long enough, he’ll end up with pretty much every record in the books. He’s within two games of another one. According to the league, Brady’s five touchdown passes on Sunday gave him 35 career games with four or more. That ties him for second all time with Peyton Manning. Drew Brees [more]
Burrow entered Sunday with the longest active streak of pass attempts without a pick.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.