1st West Coast World Series begins Saturday

Aug. 6—Beginning Saturday, Hard Rock Park in Marysville will host half of the 16 summer collegiate baseball teams in the inaugural West Coast World Series.

The event is co-hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox and Lincoln Potters, and the winner will receive a cash payout at the end of the championship on Aug. 13 at Lincoln's McBean Stadium.

Pool play begins Saturday, Aug. 7, with four separate double-elimination tournaments at Hard Rock Park and McBean Stadium.

The winner of each pool is guaranteed a top-four seed in the single-elimination tournament next week, said Lincoln General Manager Matthew Lundgren.

There will be a series of tiebreakers, Lundgren said, to determine playoff seeds following the top four.

Each pool play game will end after 10 innings. The team that allowed the least amount of hits in the game will be the winner.

The pool play final in each of the four will be played Sunday and constitute a single-game, Lundgren said.

The 16-team playoffs start Aug. 11 at both sites, he said.

For Yuba-Sutter, it opens the pool D bracket against the SoCa Halos at 7:35 p.m. Saturday. The other half of the bracket features a game between West Coast and the San Francisco Seals.

Gold Sox first-year coach Brock Ragatz said West Coast is a familiar opponent who could be a tough out this weekend because they have combined the program's two rosters into a super team.

West Coast and San Francisco are set to play at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Park. The winners of the pool's first two games will play at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, in the semifinals. The pool final is played Monday night at 7:35 p.m.

Ragatz said the Gold Sox will feature a few new players, including a host of new arms. He said Ben Elder, who grew up in Durham and pitched for both the Chico Heat and Butte College will give opponents a fresh look.

He said a few of the pitchers that Yuba-Sutter lost off its roster are Kyle Galart (Cal State Monterey Bay), Luke Carrol (UC Davis) and the team's best closer.

Ragatz said six of his pitchers are expected to return for the WCWS.

The other pool at Hard Rock Park features NorCal U Collegiate against Show Collegiate and the Bay Area Bombers opening up with the NAL all-stars to begin pool C. The finals are set for 12:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

Pool A and B will be played in Lincoln.

Lundgren said tickets cost $10 for general admission and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis all weekend. Tickets at Hard Rock Park are available at the gate, Gold Sox General Manager Tommy Lininger said.

For more information, visit www.lincolnpotters.com or www.goldsox.com.