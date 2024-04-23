1st US female camel jockey on transforming race
Isabella Leslie is the first American female camel jockey in history to compete in Dubai's all-female camel racing competition. She and trainer Linda Krockenberger talk about their journey to victory.
Leonard missed the last eight games of the regular season and Game 1 against the Mavericks with knee inflammation.
Maxey capped his first All-Star season with some hardware.
Wilson's starting over in Denver.
The wildest sequence of the NBA playoffs so far included multiple missed calls.
Zion Williamson went down with a hamstring injury in the Pelicans' first play-in tournament game last week, and he hasn't played since.
Jones was evaluated and released from the infield care center after the crash.
The Lakers and 76ers had complaints about officiating following Game 2 losses, but there were plenty of other reasons both teams lost Monday night.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
Be in your seat for the NFL Draft no later than the second pick going on the clock. After that, it’s going to get wild, with two QBs and several teams in play to shake things up.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.
Imagine a scenario where the Vikings trade up to draft Drake Maye, putting him in the same division with Caleb Williams and Jordan Love. Isn't that fun?
Could the top 10 picks all be offensive players on Thursday night?
McIlroy has been one of the PGA Tour's most vocal supporters since the formation of LIV Golf.
Clark is the No. 4 favorite behind two two-time MVP winners.
Reid's deal reportedly runs through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
There's bountiful recent precedent for trading the third overall pick. Question is, does New England fit the model of those teams?
"I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season."
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more
Does Davis have a DPOY case? The Lakers' star definitely thinks so.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to get their final thoughts on the 2024 NFL Draft in before it all kicks off on Thursday night. The duo start with the Denver Broncos' new uniforms and Fitz' strong thoughts on Arena football. There's a lot of hype around the quarterbacks in this year's draft, but Fitz and Frank provide a reality check by grading every first-round quarterback selected between 2018 and 2022, assigning only 3 As and 7 Fs (and having a very real conversation around Justin Herbert's grade). There are still a few big question marks in this year's draft that will have big ramifications, so Fitz and Frank go detective mode and discuss what the Washington Commanders will do at 2, the New England Patriots at 3, whether or not Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix will make it past Denver, the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the first round and if the Dallas Cowboys will make a move to address their biggest hole. The dynamic duo finish off the show by snake drafting the biggest draft busts of all time.