1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic week kicks off with picnic

This year’s 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic’s festivities kicked off Sunday with a picnic for players, coaches, committee and family members at Windber Recreation Park.

Recent graduates from the area will take part in the gridiron classic 7 p.m. Friday at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.

The North squad will be led by Northern Bedford County coach Garry Black. He is assisted by McCort-Carroll Catholic’s Tim Hornick, Claysburg-Kimmel’s Chuck Kassick, Northern Bedford County’s Kevin Gable and Mike Wiand and Tussey Mountain’s Jacob Dasher.

Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis leads the South squad. He is assisted by Berlin Brothersvalley’s Braden Fochtman, Cambria Heights’ Darren McLaurin, North Star’s Bob Landis, Richland’s Tim Ripple and United Valley’s Kevin Marabito.

The North team has Chestnut Ridge’s Nate Whysong and Northern Bedford County’s Eion Snider as quarterbacks. McCort-Carroll Catholic’s Brock Beppler, Northern Bedford County’s Adam Johnson and Tussey Mountain’s Isaiah Sosak are the running backs.

McCort-Carroll Catholic’s Shakile Ferguson, Chestnut Ridge’s Chase Whysong and JaRod Wolfhope and Meyersdale’s Tristin Ohler are the wide receivers. The tight ends include Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Noah Kelleher, Homer-Center’s Caleb Palmer and Penns Manor’s Carter Smith.

The North’s offensive linemen consist of Chestnut Ridge’s Braden Ickes, Northern Cambria’s Austin Amsdell, Northern Bedford County’s Josiah Bowser, Penn Cambria’s Eli Summerville, Penns Manor’s Jacob Tate, Portage’s Nick Summerville, Tussey Mountain’s Gavin Mills and Westmont Hilltop’s Blake Weslager.

Competing on the defensive line are McCort-Carroll Catholic’s Cooper Stigers, Claysburg-Kimmel’s Reece Replogle, Marion Center’s Mason Mantini, Meyersdale’s Brady McKenzie, Northern Cambria’s Dawson Shutty and Westmont Hilltop’s Achilles Baloglou.

The North’s linebackers are McCort-Carroll Catholic’s Brody Lanzendorfer, Chestnut Ridge’s Jeb Emerick, Marion Center’s Alex Stewart, Meyersdale’s Ian Brenneman and Conner Shuck, Northern Bedford County’s Noah Baker, Purchase Line’s Charles Edwards and John Elick and Westmont Hilltop’s David Ray. Filling out the defensive backfield are Northern Bedford County’s Rece Dibert and Ben Gable, and Purchase Line’s Austin Chambers, Jaylin Robertson and Brock Small.

Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke and North Star’s Connor Yoder are the South’s quarterbacks. Running backs include Conemaugh Valley’s Devin Chontas, Richland’s Easton Robertson and United Valley’s Caden McCully.

The wide receiving corps is made up of Cambria Heights’ Hunter Nelen, Conemaugh Township’s Kyler Mauzy, Forest Hills’ Ben Harteis, Greater Johnstown’s Raheem Durant and River Valley’s Dom Speal.

Richland’s Luke Feichtel is the tight end.

Competing on the offensive line are Bedford’s Kaidyn Jones, Forest Hills’ Jaden Trentini, North Star’s Grant Mowry and Dylan Shroyer, Richland’s Carson Reckner, River Valley’s Domenic Bartolini, United Valley’s A.J. Villa and West Shamokin’s Blake Pegg.

Cambria Heights’ Dylan Warner, Conemaugh Valley’s Noah Graffius, Everett’s Rylan Murdock, Forest Hills’ Kaden Christ, North Star’s Ethan Eller, Richland’s Ethan Janidlo and Declan Piscatello and Somerset’s Craig McKnight are on the defensive line.

The linebacking corps consists of Berlin Brothersvalley’s Cody Kimmel and Aidan Ream, Central Cambria’s George Dill and River Valley’s Kaden Barnhart. Filling out the defensive backfield are Forest Hills’ Si McGough, Greater Johnstown’s Conseer Baxter and Alvin Keith, North Star’s Garrett Tunstall, River Valley’s Luke Woodring, United Valley’s Gino DiPaolo and Isaac Worthington, and Windber’s Tanner Barkley.

Windber’s Bryson Costa, a Big 33 selection, is the South’s kicker and punter.

There is a youth football clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trojan Stadium.