1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    1/6

    Jaguars Rookie Camp Football

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    2/6

    Jaguars Rookie Camp Football

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players run drills during NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    3/6

    Jaguars Rookie Camp Football

    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players run drills during NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, runs a drill as offensive linemen Walker Little, center, and Austen Pleasants (64) block during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    4/6

    Jaguars Rookie Camp Football

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, runs a drill as offensive linemen Walker Little, center, and Austen Pleasants (64) block during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., right, runs past coaches as he preforms a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    5/6

    Jaguars Rookie Camp Football

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., right, runs past coaches as he preforms a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stretches out during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    6/6

    Jaguars Rookie Camp Football

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stretches out during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players run drills during NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, runs a drill as offensive linemen Walker Little, center, and Austen Pleasants (64) block during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., right, runs past coaches as he preforms a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stretches out during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK LONG
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him.

Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July.

“The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday. “He can’t hand off right now. He can’t take a direct snap from under center. We’re just worried about any chance of that arm getting jammed right now. … We can’t have (him) on the ground. That’s the biggest thing: We’ve got to keep people away from him. The pitch count’s not as big as the fact of keeping him upright.”

Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches.

By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.

“I want to get out there and just throw and go, but I think it’s better for me in the long run just to take it slow and get acclimated just because I’m still recovering,” he said. “It’s feeling great. No complaints. I’m making great progress but still just got to be smart and take it easy.”

Lawrence added that lifting weights is the only physical limitation he’s dealing with right now.

“Got full range of motion pretty much,” he said. “Need to work on it a little bit, but I’m feeling great so we’re taking steps in the right direction for sure, just trying to make sure I’m good come Game 1.”

Four rookies were held out of practice. Cornerback Tyson Campbell, a second-round pick from Georgia, tweaked a hamstring during the opening day of rookie camp. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele, a fourth-round pick from USC, was held out after receiving one positive and one negative COVID-19 test result.

Safety Andre Cisco, a third-rounder from Syracuse, and linebacker Dylan Moses, an undrafted rookie from Alabama, are both recovering from knee injuries.

So 14 guys were on the field. But all eyes were on Lawrence and fellow first-rounder Travis Etienne, the 25th overall pick out of Clemson and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher.

Etienne worked exclusively at receiver, lining up in the slot, out wide and even a play or two at H-back. Lawrence’s shoulder may have played a role in having Etienne stay out of the backfield, but Meyer said coaches wanted to get a look at him in a “slash” role.

“Worst-case scenario, you have a running back with the skillset of a wide receiver,” Meyer said. “Best-case scenario, you’ll have a hybrid player who can do both, and that’s what we’re hoping to develop out of Travis.”

Etienne welcomed the move and believes it could be beneficial for him and the offense.

“Football is a game of matchups, create problems,” Etienne said. “We’re just trying to get the best matchups. I think it’s going to work out well.”

Meyer slowed practice Saturday to a “better teach tempo.” But he made it clear to his players that things would crank up when organized team activities begin May 24.

Lawrence, Etienne and everyone else on Jacksonville’s 90-man roster could have tight end Tim Tebow on the roster by then.

Meyer said he planned to make a decision on signing Tebow following Sunday’s rookie camp finale. Tebow last played in a regular-season game in 2012 (with the New York Jets) and was last on an NFL roster during training camp in 2015 (with the Philadelphia Eagles). He spent the last five years playing baseball in the New York Mets organization.

“All our focus is on the guys right now and we’ll have a chat Sunday,” Meyer said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence on a 30-40 passes per day pitch count

    Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to rehab from offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He’s progressing well, and his NFL team is making sure he doesn’t overdo it. Lawrence explained to reporters during Saturday’s rookie minicamp that he’s on a pitch count when it comes to his daily throwing. “I really appreciate the staff here,” Lawrence [more]

  • Watch: Trevor Lawrence takes Jags practice field for the first time

    The Jags have started rookie mini-camp and Trevor Lawrence took the practice field at TIAA Bank Field for the first time in his career.

  • Trevor Lawrence discusses first days of NFL practice, being on pitch count

    Trevor Lawrence has two NFL practices under his belt and likes the progress he's been able to make in the process despite limited reps.

  • Giants sign former Panthers first-round WR Kelvin Benjamin to reportedly play TE

    Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story opens another chapter.

  • Urban Meyer says first-round RB Travis Etienne will work as WR at Jaguars minicamp

    The Jaguars coach may be looking for his next Percy Harvin.

  • New leak confirms the biggest spoiler from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

    Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th and it could easily become the most successful box office hit of the pandemic, especially now that many regions around the world is preparing for a return to some sense of normalcy. Spider-Man movies are usually highly anticipated attractions, especially the episodes that are tied to the bigger MCU storyline. No Way Home happens to be one such story, and it has the best premise possible for a Spider-Man film: for the first time ever, people know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. What’s worse, he’s being framed and could be considered a fugitive on the run by many people after the events in Far From Home. That plotline alone is enough to turn Spider-Man 3 into a must-see movie, a story that Sony was never able to tell before. But it gets even better than that if a certain Spider-Man 3 leak is accurate. Spider-Man 3 has a huge surprise for fans that’s guaranteed to have everyone talking about the film once it comes out. The problem with this surprise, which Sony and Marvel are desperately trying to hide, is that the mystery has already been spoiled. Most people know the biggest No Way Home spoiler by now. And a new leak further indicates that No Way Home will indeed be Sony’s first live-action Spiderverse story and a massive multiverse-related adventure for Marvel. Spoilers follow below, but they're probably spoilers that you've already seen multiple times by now if you're a Marvel movie fan. Spider-Man 3 will not bring back just Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also reprise their roles from Sony’s previous movies. We’ve seen various leaks on social media indicating that the two actors are involved in the project. Holland tried to deny having met the two other Spider-Men stars, and Garfield denied being in the movie before backtracking a few days after that. It’s not just the Spider-Men from Spider-Man movies of the past who are returning. The villains they fought in Sony’s previous films are also going to be back. Alfred Molina is the best example of that. The actor will reprise his Doc Ock role from Sam Raimi’s films, and Molina confirmed everything a few weeks ago. He explained at the time that he’s "the worst kept secret in Hollywood." He also told us exactly how it would be possible to see the same villain in a new Spider-Man film — it’s the multiverse, of course. And you don’t bring back Molina's villain without having Maguire's hero appear in the movie as well. YouTube channel Everything Always details another leak that reinforces the idea that No Way Home is a multiverse story. An eager No Way Home cast member posted her involvement in No Way Home on IMDB earlier than she was supposed to, revealing that her role was “personal costumer: Ms. Dunst.” https://twitter.com/MaguireDunst/status/1392500381880668160 That listing was promptly removed from the film’s IMDB’s page, but the internet never forgets. We’ve seen leaks like this happen with other movies before. And while anybody with access to the page could have edited it to add this particular tidbit to mess with fans, having Dunst in Spider-Man 3 makes plenty of sense. After all, the actress starred in Sam Raimi’s trilogy alongside Maguire. If accurate, the leak also obviously implies that Maguire is in the film, just like other leaks have said. You don’t just bring back Molina and Dunst without also getting Maguire for No Way Home. If this type of leak sounds familiar, that’s because we saw something similar back in late 2018 and early 2019, ahead of the Avengers: Endgame. We kept seeing leak after leak revealing that most of the dead Avengers would be resurrected in Endgame. Separately, fan theories speculated that some of the Avengers might die for good during the second battle with Thanos. It all turned out to be accurate, but these tidbits did not ruin the Endgame experience one bit. We had no idea how it would all happen, and Marvel did a spectacular job of telling that story. Knowing that Maguire and Garfield will be Spider-Men again alongside Tom Holland in No Way Home is a perfectly acceptable spoiler. We still have no idea how we'll get there or what will happen once the three heroes meet. Time will tell whether Sony and Marvel will want to acknowledge any of it in future No Way Home trailers, or leave the reveals for the actual film. The Everything Always clip discussing the IMDB leak follows below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYEq_1gLVZM

  • LOOK: Best tweets from Chicago media watching Justin Fields at Bears’ rookie minicamp

    Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields worked out for the first time at Bears' rookie minicamp. Get a look at what Twitter said from the media.

  • Man was driving 143 mph on Kentucky highway, police say ... until he ran out of gas

    A man was clocked driving more than twice the speed limit on Bluegrass Parkway Saturday afternoon, and he only stopped when he ran out of gas, law enforcement officers say.

  • Metcalf's sprint leaves Seattle coach Pete Carroll impressed

    DK Metcalf impressed many around the NFL when the big Seattle Seahawks wide receiver clocked 10.37 seconds in the 100 meters at the USA Track and Field Golden Games last week in Southern California. “I thought it was a marvelous challenge that he took on,” Carroll said after the Seahawks' rookie minicamp Saturday. “DK is a very special individual, and it would take a special person to even think about doing that, even consider the thought of doing that.”

  • The Biden administration moved more than $2 billion earmarked for COVID measures to deal with the influx of migrants at the border

    Officials have struggled to respond to the surge of migrants, and this financial reshuffling is part of the White House's attempt to mitigate it.

  • Zack Snyder says his 'Army of the Dead' zombie king is not a leftover monster from 'Dawn of the Dead'

    Snyder confirms to Insider the origin story of "Army of the Dead" is different than his 2004 zombie movie.

  • No quarterback, no problem for Detroit Lions at Dan Campbell's first rookie minicamp

    The Detroit Lions used assistant coaches Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle El and Tanner Engstrand to simulate quarterback play at rookie minicamp

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • Chicago Bears rookie Dazz Newsome already is showing the gift of gab: ‘If they want to shut him up, they’re going to have to knock him out’

    For a Virginian, by way of North Carolina, it didn’t take long for Dazz Newsome to learn Chicago’s language. “How about every time I talk to somebody, they tell me their favorite food place before they end the conversation?” the Bears rookie receiver asked reporters during Saturday’s Zoom session. Talk about reading the room. The Chicago media throng ate it up, of course, and was more than ...

  • Odafe Oweh says he can feel himself getting better during rookie minicamp

    The Baltimore Ravens selected edge Odafe Oweh in the first round of the 2021 draft. He feels himself getting better during rookie minicamp

  • Meet The Dogecoin Millionaire Who's Holding Onto His Bag

    When in February Glauber Contessoto decided to invest his life savings in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), his friends questioned his mental soundness. Now that this decision has made him a millionaire (on paper), many may also be bewildered by his decision to not liquidate the investment. What Happened: Contessoto told The New York Times that his friends and family called him "crazy" when he made the decision that made him a millionaire. “It’s a joke coin. It’s a meme. It’s going to crash," he said his friends told him. Still, the markets are hardly following good sense these days, and Dogecoin has grown to become a network more valuable than blue chip companies Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Like many others, Contessoto read about Dogecoin on Reddit. Then he made the unusual decision of going all-in on the coin: He maxed out his credit cards, borrowed money on Robinhood and spent everything he had. The value of Contessoto's investment is now about $2 million, making him a perfect example of what the article describes as "a new kind of hyper-online investor who is winning by applying the skills of the digital attention economy — sharing memes, cultivating buzz, producing endless streams of content for social media — to the financial markets." Such investors aren't interested in investing rationally. Instead of deciding what to invest in based on fundamentals, they invest according to what is funny or futuristic-looking or by how many celebrities are tweeting about it. “Memes are the language of the millennials," Contessoto said. "Now we’re going to have a meme matched with a currency.” Playing The Story: Contessoto explained that he believes that "Dogecoin has the best branding of all cryptocurrency" and that all the other coins appear "super high tech and futuristic," while Dogecoin "just looks like: 'Hey, guys, what’s up?'” While that may not be the most scientific of explanations, he believes that this is a big plus given that newbies investing in cryptocurrency for the first time might prefer investing in something more fun and recognizable. This Dogecoin millionaire believes that the coin's price will continue its ascent and does not want to miss out on future profits. He has already lost hundreds of thousands since the coin was at its all-time high, but he plans to continue holding and only liquidate 10% next year, once his earnings will be classified as long-term capital gains and taxed at a lower rate. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCardano And Polygon Skyrocket To New All-Time Highs As Investors Seek Elon Musk's Next Favorite CryptoHere's How You Can Get Shiba Inu For Free© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jeremiah-Owusu-Koramoah likes Browns “attention to detail”

    New Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah praised the team's attention to detail recently.

  • Watch Tim Duncan’s humble Hall of Fame induction speech

    Tim Duncan may be the most underrated legend of the game ever.

  • Puerto Rico investigates after invasive creature potentially endangers local turtles

    Puerto Rico has launched an investigation into the status of an invasive organism whose behavior may have endangered some of the island’s native turtles: Jake Paul. Specifically—and per TMZ—the territory’s authorities took notice after Paul posted a video of himself and his friends apparently racing in trucks along the islands’ beaches recently, an activity that’s illegal at least in part because of environmental damage it can cause, and especially because it’s turtle-nesting season, and beach is where turtle live.

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.