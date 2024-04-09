Who is your 1st round pick for the Steelers?

In just three weeks, the 2024 NFL draft will happen and the fortunes of all 32 NFL teams will be set in motion. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are still multiple positions of need and the front office, led by General Manager Omar Khan, should have their pick of top prospects for all the teams biggest positions of need.

Based on most mock drafts out there are well as who the Steelers seem to be paying attention to, we’ve narrowed the choices down to five for the No. 20 overall pick.

The Steelers must add a center, center and cornerback early in the draft. Offensive tackle would be a luxury if it means Broderick Jones can move to the left side but getting a starter at one of the other spots are the most pressing needs.

Cast your vote and tell us of the five guys we’ve given you, who is your first-round pick as of right now?

