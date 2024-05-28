1st place Guards home this weekend: Fun promotions

*The above video shows key dates for the Guards 2024 season*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians have two games left on their current road trip with games in Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday.

Whatever happens in those two games, Cleveland would still be in first place with their current 2.5 games lead in the AL Central, when they return home to Progressive Field Friday night for weekend series with the Washington Nationals.

Friday night looks to be a blast with fireworks, dollar dogs and free shirts.

This weekend also includes more jersey giveaways, promotions, District discounts and events for kids.

Then, an early season big series with the second place Kansas City Royals in Cleveland starts June 4, for what could be a battle for first place.

Here are the promotions, per the team:

May 31: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Asian American & Pacific Islander Celebration presented by Nestlé

June 1: Steven Kwan Jersey courtesy of Marathon (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

June 2: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

After the Guards go back the road, the team then heads home featuring a June 22 game against Toronto. Why is that game a hot ticket?

Progressive Field will host a postgame concert featuring former Cleveland Cavaliers player and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq will perform as his hip-hop persona “SHAQ DIESEL.”

