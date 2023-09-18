1st and 10: Storylines, key players for Purdue football vs. Wisconsin on Friday night

Purdue football hosts Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Friday night at Ross-Ade Stadium (7 p.m. ET, FS1).

Purdue (1-2) has had trouble containing opposing passers (276.7 yards per game, 109th in the nation) and running up the middle (3.4 yards per carry, 90th). The Boilermakers also average 70 penalty yards per game (110th).

After committing 0 turnovers the first two games, they gave it up 4 times against Syracuse, setting up the Orange for three first-half touchdowns.

Whatever Wisconsin (2-1) is doing at halftime, it has been working. The Badgers have outscored their opponents 48-7 in the third quarter over three games.

However, their poor starts have left them in need of those hot stretches. They scuffled before running away from Buffalo and Georgia Southern, and they fell too far behind Washington State to win.

Wisconsin likes to control the tempo with a punishing rushing game (5.7 yards per carry, No. 14 in the nation) aided by just enough passing (237 yards per game, 64th) and an opportunistic defense (averaging 2 takeaways per game, but all came against Georgia Southern).

Purdue's key players

Hudson Card (65.5% completions, 825 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 2 rushing TDs; 3 lost fumbles); Devin Mockobee (186 rushing yards, 3.8 per carry, 2 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (92 rushing yards, 4 total TDs); Deion Burks (9 catches, 24.6 yards per, 3 TDs); Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (18 catches, 12.1 yards per); Dillon Theineman (31 tackles, 2 INTs).

Wisconsin's key players

Tanner Mordecai (67.3% completions, 702 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 2 rush TDs); Chaz Mellusi (268 rushing yards, 6.7 yards per carry, 4 TDs); Braelon Allen (255 rushing yards, 7.1 yards per carry, 4 TDs; 15 catches); Chimere Dike (8 catches, 20.1 yards per, 1 TD); Hunter Wohler (34 tackles, 2 INTs).

Purdue vs. Wisconsin betting odds

Wisconsin opens as a 7-point favorite, according to DraftKings. The over/under is 54.5 total points. Moneyline: Wisconsin -290, Purdue +235.

Purdue football coverage on IndyStar.com and JCOnline.com

'Just play cleaner': Purdue penalties, fumbles vs. Syracuse too much to overcome

Wisconsin football coverage on JSOnline.com

Wake-up call?: How can the Badgers get off to better starts leads our Wisconsin football Q&A

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Wisconsin: Storylines, key players, betting odds