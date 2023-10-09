1st and 10: Purdue football vs. No. 3 Ohio State storylines, leaders

Purdue football continues Big Ten play when No. 3 Ohio State (USA TODAY) visits at noon Saturday.

The Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2) couldn't protect their quarterback and take advantage of the opponent's struggling QB in a 20-14 loss to Iowa. While the Boilermakers were helped by Deacon Hill's troubles (6-of-21, 110 yards, 1 TD), the Hawkeyes pressured Hudson Card all day, sacking him 6 times.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0) trailed previously undefeated Maryland early in the third quarter before reeling off the game's final 27 points in a 37-17 victory. Kyle McCord's 320 passing yards with 2 touchdowns made up for a struggling rushing game. The Buckeyes were +2 in turnover margin, returning an interception for a touchdown.

∎ Ohio State allows 10.2 points and 264.8 yards per game (3rd in the Big Ten); Purdue allows 28 points and 380 yards (13th).

∎ Ohio State has the Big Ten's leading passing game (302.8 yards per game) and the 3rd-best passing defense (158.4).

∎ Purdue has sacked opposing quarterbacks 18 times (2nd) and Ohio State 7 (14th).

Ohio State has won 3 of the past 4 in the series, but in its last visit to West Lafayette, in 2018, the Boilers rallied with 28 fourth-quarter points to beat then No. 2-OSU 49-20.

Purdue's key players

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (296 rushing yards, 5.9 per carry, 5 TDs); Devin Mockobee (372 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 4 TDs); Hudson Card (63.6% completions, 1,491 passing yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs); Deion Burks (24 catches, 16.5 yards per, 4 TDs); Dillon Thieneman (53 tackles, 3 INTs); Sanoussi Kane (42 tackles, 5 for loss); Kydran Jenkins (6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks).

Ohio State's key players

TreVeyon Henderson (295 rushing yards, 6.7 per carry, 5 TDs); Kyle McCord (65.5% completions, 1,375 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT); Marvin Harrison Jr. (25 catches, 20 yards per, 4 TDs); Emeka Egbuka (22 catches, 13.8 per, 3 TDs); Jayden Fielding (7-of-7 FGs, 22-of-22 PATs); Tommy Eichenberg, 38 tackles).

What channel is Purdue vs. Ohio State football on?

The game is on Peacock.

Purdue football vs. Ohio State betting odds

Ohio State opens as a 20.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM. The over/under is 51.5 total points.

