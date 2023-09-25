1st and 10: Purdue football vs. Illinois storylines, team leaders, betting odds

Purdue football plays the last of three straight home games when Illinois visits on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock).

The Boilermakers (1-3 overall, 0-3 at home) are coming off a Big Ten-opening loss to Wisconsin in which the Badgers staked an early 14-point lead and went to win 38-17.

The Illini (2-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) have wins over Toledo and Florida Atlantic, and losses to Kansas and Penn State.

Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters is quite familiar with Illinois, where he was the defensive coordinator for two years immediately before being hired by Purdue. Bret Bielema is in his third season with the Illini (15-14) and 15th year overall (112-72).

Purdue vs. Illinois rivalry game

The teams play for the Cannon Trophy. Purdue has won three straight matchups, including 31-24 in Champaign last season, and six of the past seven. The Boilermakers lead the overall series 47-45-6.

Purdue vs. Illinois storylines

Walters' defense at Illinois was one of the nation's best last season. Both teams lost several key defensive players to the NFL. It's showing this season.

∎ Purdue allows 32.3 points per game (14th) and Illinois 27.3 (13th). Purdue allows 404 yards per game (13th) and Illinois 422.8 (14th).

∎ Purdue and Illinois allow 23.5 first downs per game, tied for last in the Big Ten.

∎ Purdue has allowed 54.2% conversions on 3rd down (last), and Illinois 46% (12th).

∎ Offensive line play has been a problem spot for the Illini. They have allowed 15 sacks (most in the Big Ten) while getting to opposing QBs 5 times (13th most).

∎ Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer has had turnover issues (7 interceptions thrown in his first 3 games, 1 fumble lost vs. Florida Atlantic).

∎ Illinois converts 37.8% of its 3rd downs (13th).

Purdue leaders

Hudson Card (62.8% completions, 1,027 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions); Devin Mockobee (216 rushing yards, 4.1 per carry, 2 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (176 rushing yards, 4 TDs rushing, 1 kickoff return); Yassen Abdur-Rahmaan (22 catches, 280 yards); Deion Burks (15 catches, 294 yards, 3 TDs); Dillon Thieneman (38 tackles, 2 INTs); Kydran Jenkins (5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks).

Illinois leaders

Luke Altmeyer (62.3% completions, 874 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs; 3 rush TDs); Reggie Love III (248 yards, 5.6 per carry, 1 TD); Isaiah Williams (24 catches, 333 yards); Pat Bryant (13 catches, 115 yards, 2 TDs); Keith Randolph Jr. (27 tackles, 3 for loss); Scott Miles (26 tackles, 1 INT return for TD).

Purdue football vs. Illinois betting odds

Purdue opens as a 1-point favorite, according to DraftKings. The over/under is 53.5 total points. Moneyline: Illinois -105, Purdue -115

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Illinois storylines, odds, TV, Ryan Walters