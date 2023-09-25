1st and 10: Indiana football vs. Maryland storylines, betting odds, weather

Indiana football resumes Big Ten Conference play with a visit to Maryland on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN).

The Hoosiers (2-2) are coming off a 4-overtime win in which they survived Akron's missed short winning field goal try at the end of regulation. IU struggled offensively while allowing almost 500 yards to the Zips. IU has also beaten Indiana State, with losses to Ohio State and Louisville.

IU averages 108.8 rushing yards per game (13th in the Big Ten) while allowing 165.5 rushing yards (12th). The Hoosiers have allowed 7 rushing touchdowns and have forced 0 fumbles. IU has allowed just 1 passing TD, and it has 6 interceptions.

The Terrapins (4-0) opened their conference schedule by handling Michigan State. They average 450.5 yards per game (most in the conference), 283.8 passing yards (2nd) and 37.3 points (2nd). Despite being so pass heavy, Terrapins QBs have been sacked just 3 times. Maryland's defense has 7 interceptions and its turnover margin is +2.3 per game (2nd in the nation).

Looking for a blemish? Maryland is 5-of-9 on field goal tries.

The Terrapins have won two straight in the series, both in tight, high-scoring fashion. IU fell into an early 11-point hole in last season's 38-33 loss.

Indiana key players

Tayven Jackson (62.8% completions, 749 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions); Jaylin Lucas (184 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 15 catches for 138 yards, 1 TD); Cam Camper (13 catches, 249 yards, 1 TD); Phillip Dunnam (3 INTs, 29 tackles); Aaron Casey (41 tackles, 5 for loss)

Maryland key players

Taulia Tagovailoa (64.4% completions, 1,112 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs); Roman Hemby (255 rushing yards, 4 TDs); Corey Dyches (17 catches, 204 yards, 1 TD); Kaden Prather (14 catches, 209 yards, 2 TDs); Tarheeb Still (3 INTs, 15 tackles); Beau Brade (23 tackles)

Indiana football vs. Maryland betting odds

Maryland opens as a 14-point favorite, according to DraftKings. The over/under is 50.5 total points. Moneyline: Indiana +470, Maryland -650

Indiana football weather

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s are forecast for College Park, Maryland, on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Maryland storylines, betting odds, weather