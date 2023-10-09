1st-and-10: Indiana football faces a huge challenge in No. 2 Michigan

Indiana football has hit reset as it resumes Big Ten East play at No. 2 Michigan (USA TODAY).

The Hoosiers (2-4, 0-2) have a new offensive coordinator, Rod Carey, after the firing of Walt Bell. Carey hopes to revive an offense that has scored 4 touchdowns in games against power conference opponents.

That won't be easy against the Wolverines (6-0, 3-0), who allowed an opponent to score in double digits for the first time last weekend. Michigan still beat Minnesota 52-10.

∎ Michigan allows 6.7 points (fewest in the nation) and 233.3 yards (3rd in nation) per game.

∎ The Wolverines have committed 14 penalties for 103 yards on the season, the fewest in the nation.

∎ Michigan holds a 76-0 third-quarter scoring edge for the season.

IU beat Michigan in 2020 behind Michael Penix Jr., snapping a 33-year skid. Michigan leads the overall series is 57-10.

What channel is IU football vs. Michigan on?

Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, on Fox.

Indiana football leaders

Tayven Jackson (61.7% completions, 862 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs); Jaylin Lucas (212 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 2 TDs; 19 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD; 7 punt returns, 8 kickoff returns); Donaven McCulley (18 catches, 11.6 yards per, 1 TD); Aaron Casey (43 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks); Andre Carter (20 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks).

Michigan football leaders

J.J. McCarthy (77.6% completions, 1,305 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs); Blake Corum (494 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry, 10 TDs); Roman Wilson (22 catches for 382 yards, 17.4 per catch, 8 TDs); Junior Colson (27 tackles).

Indiana football vs. Michigan betting odds

Michigan opens as a 35.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM. The over/under is 49.5 total points.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Michigan storylines, team leaders, betting odds