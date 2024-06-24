1Oklahoma announced as OU's new official NIL collective

NORMAN — OU athletics announced Monday morning that 1Oklahoma will now be the program's exclusive market-based NIL collective, combining the Crimson and Cream collective, The Sooner Nation Collective and 1 Oklahoma Collective.

The Sooners' announcement comes one week before they enter the SEC.

"1Oklahoma’s mission is to redefine the NIL landscape through collaboration and innovation to create enduring value for the fans of OU Athletics," the 1Oklahoma website reads. "We strive to empower our student athletes by offering dynamic and engaging experiences and products to passionate Sooner fans while securing financial opportunities for athletes."

There's only 1 place to get access to your Sooners. We are 1Oklahoma and this is the future of NIL at OU. #1Oklahoma #NIL #BoomerSooner #NILinNorman #OU pic.twitter.com/malBvi020B — 1Oklahoma (@join1oklahoma) June 24, 2024

OU quarterback Jackson Arnold and TCU transfer defensive lineman Damonic Williams appeared in the collective's announcement video, among others.

1Oklahoma offers various subscription packages:

Boomer+ Access: Digital Subscription to exclusive content series diving deep into Student-Athletes for $15.15. Patty Gasso’s total number of wins at OU is 1,515.

Championship Winners: Access to Boomer+, championship winners events, championship winners-only merch and a championship winners quarterly gift for $44. The total number of national championships won by OU is 44.

Home Run Winners: access to Boomer+, home run winners events, $50 Voucher for merch, home run winners quarterly gift, early access to auctions for $220. The home run distance in center field for OU softball is 220 feet.

All-Time Winners: Access to Boomer+, all-Time winners events, a $100 Voucher for merch, all-Time winners quarterly gift and early access to auctions for $944. OU football’s all-time sits at 944 all-time wins.

Sooner Magic: Where you create your own magic and tell 1Oklahoma what you want for a custom price.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 1Oklahoma announced as OU's new official NIL collective