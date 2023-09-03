$1M lottery ticket sold in Southport
One person won $1 million in the Labor Day weekend Powerball drawing.
The winner bought the ticket for $2 from the Circle K in Southport on North Howe Street. The odds of winning was 1 in 11.6 million.
ALSO READ: Saturday’s Powerball jackpot jumps to $420M
The jackpot in Monday’s Powerball drawing is up to $435 million or $210.9 million in cash.
The odd’s of winning the jackpot on Monday is 1 in 292 million.
(WATCH BELOW: When it comes to building schools, it takes more than just lottery money)