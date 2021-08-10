$1M donation from county woman's estate benefits Illinois college

Aug. 10—A million-dollar donation from the estate of former Frederick County resident Marguerite Steffey Snyder will fund the first endowed dean position for the work program at a Presbyterian college in Illinois.

The school, Blackburn College, is one of a handful of federally-recognized work colleges and boasts a program that is managed entirely by students. The college, a roughly 45-minute drive south from the state's capital in Springfield, had 525 students enrolled last academic year.

The work program, Blackburn President Mark Biermann said in a news release, has been a significant part of the college for more than a century.

"A gift of this nature so powerfully and positively alters the nature of the community, much like the work program does," program Dean Angie Morenz said in the release. "The generosity of Marguerite Snyder will be felt for generations to come."

Through the work program's more than 150 student positions, students run the campus' day-to-day operations, including working on construction crews, in science labs or managing the college's computer networks, according to Blackburn's website. The college offers jobs across 12 student-managed work departments, from academics and administrative operations to food services. Students in the program receive a $5,000 tuition credit for roughly 10 hours of weekly work.

Snyder died in Frederick County in January 2011 at the age of 102. Her nephew, Steve Oberman, said his aunt was a "great force" in his life.

Oberman said his single mother would often call on her sister for caregiving assistance, and he said that, growing up, he often worked on his aunt's 40-acre farm near Brunswick. Oberman said his aunt's admiration for hard work was part of the reason she held Blackburn's work program in such high regard. The other reason was that Oberman graduated from the college in 1971 and returned from 2000 through 2014 as a staff member.

Story continues

"My aunt would say all work was honorable," Oberman said. "This gift, benefiting the work program at Blackburn, would go right along with her way of thinking."

And this isn't Snyder's first time contributing to Blackburn. Her estate previously donated $900,000 that the college used to construct an atrium in a science building, Lauren Dodge, vice president for institutional advancement, said in the release.

As dean of work, Morenz advises and mentors the student work committee, which comprises two general managers and 12 department managers who oversee the student workforce, public relations director Kyle Lowden said in an email. Morenz, a Blackburn alumnus herself, became dean in 2018.

"I was given the chance to work as a student and as a professional with this program, and it has allowed me to pay it forward," Morenz said.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan