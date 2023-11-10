£1bn funding pledge to reform adult social care redirected

Adult social care

More than £1 billion set to be invested in reforming adult social care has been spent elsewhere, the National Audit Office (NAO) has found.

The Government pledged in December 2021 to spend £1.7 billion on a 10-year vision for adult social care, including training workers and increasing the availability of supported housing.

But more than half of the money has been redirected, a report by Britain’s spending watchdog has revealed, including to the NHS to boost support to emergency care services.

One senior Tory MP described the report as “very alarming” and said that it showed “the great pressures on the system will only get worse”.

Damian Green, the chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on adult social care, said that the report showed that the money needed for the sector “isn’t flowing as fast as it should”.

He added that the 2025 reform target “must be in danger”.

The NAO also found that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) does “not have a long-term funded plan for transforming adult social care” and that it had not “established an overarching programme to coordinate its reforms, making it difficult to know if it is on track to achieve its objectives”.

Charging reform ‘will require significant work’

Gareth Davies, of the NAO, said: “If the Government is to successfully reform adult social care, it will need to manage some significant risks, including its own capacity and that of local government to resume charging reform activity alongside system reform.”

Last year’s Autumn Statement saw Jeremy Hunt revise plans for adult social care system reform, which also include delaying the promised social care cap, from October 2023 to 2025.

The social care cap proposals would limit the amount any individual would pay for personal care across their lifetime to £86,000.

But the report said that to deliver the charging reform “will require significant work” and that efforts to prepare local authorities should have begun this summer.

Mr Green said that “there is a question of whether the cap will come in, in October 2025, whatever happens at the election”.

Labour MP Meg Hillier, chair of the influential Public Accounts Committee, said DHSC “still has a long way to go” on adult social care.

“It has made some progress but that has largely stalled, with charging reform delayed and wider improvements scaled back.”

She added: “DHSC needs a long-term plan to deliver its vision. It must understand if it is on track and whether its activities are actually improving people’s lives.”

A spokesman for DHSC said: “We remain committed to reform and are investing up to £700 million over this year and next to make major improvements to the adult social care system. This includes £42.6 million to support innovation in care and increasing the Disabled Facilities Grant by £50 million.

“Additionally, we have made up to £8.1 billion available to help local authorities tackle waiting lists, low fee rates, and workforce pressures, £570 million of which will help local authorities improve adult social care provision, in particular by boosting the workforce.”